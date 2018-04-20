“Zhoghovurd” hits back at Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian’s claim that ongoing anti-government demonstrations in Armenia could have an adverse impact on the domestic economy. “Serzh Sarkisian has revealed the reason for a drop in foreign investment in Armenia,” it comments sarcastically. The paper says Armenians are now protesting against him in large numbers because “the authorities have always rigged election results, thereby incurring the public’s ire.” “By the way, does Serzh Sarkisian know by any chance for whom the last two presidential elections were falsified and who became the head of state as a result of that?” it asks, adding that it is Sarkisian and his HHK who have been “repelling investors from Armenia.”

“Aravot” worries that both the authorities and the protesters led by Nikol Pashinian are reluctant to end the deepening standoff through negotiations. “Clearly, the authorities and the so-called revolutionaries are seeking a zero-sum game,” editorializes the paper. “But that is not possible because Armenia is not run by a dictatorial regime whatever some oppositionists may say. We have no resources to become a dictatorship. All other results of the game are acceptable.” The paper believes that a mutually acceptable compromise solution can be found.

“Hayots Ashkhar” also discusses growing calls for such a dialogue. “A dialogue is certainly a good thing,” it says. “Political negotiations have been a part and parcel of wars and revolutions and coalition building since ancient times. And therein lies the main problem. How interested is Nikol Pashinian in a search for mutually acceptable solutions? Is he interested at all? One can say whatever they want, but how to gauge one’s sincerity?” The pro- government daily suggests that Pashinian does not really want a dialogue with the government. “Negotiations and mutual concessions just don’t fit into the strategy of street activists,” it says.

“As recently as two weeks ago, everyone in Armenia was convinced that the people’s spirit of resistance has been utterly broken and that Serzh Sarkisian will do whatever he wants because people will not take to the streets in any case,” writes “Chorrord Ishkhanutyun.” “The authorities were also sure about that, asserting the irreplaceability of their boss and saying that the game is over. There are now tens of thousands of protesters in the streets of Yerevan. Rallies are also held in Gyumri, Vanadzor, Armavir and other towns. The public’s hatred towards the HHK-controlled authorities and Serzh Sarkisian personally was obviously underestimated.”

(Tigran Avetisian)