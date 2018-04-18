U.S. ‘Closely Monitoring’ Protests In Armenia

The United States urged Armenia security forces and opposition protesters to show “restraint” as anti-government demonstrations in Yerevan and other parts of Armenia continued for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday.

The U.S. State Department described as “significant” the ongoing protests sparked by Serzh Sarkisian’s decision to remain in power after serving out his final presidential term earlier this month.

“We are monitoring closely ongoing protests in downtown Yerevan and other cities in Armenia,” it said in a statement. “We are encouraged by the responsible and respectful behavior of the vast majority of protestors and police throughout the last several days.”

“We are troubled, however, by reports of sporadic clashes between police and protesters, including some injuries. We encourage both government authorities and the protesters to exercise restraint and avoid any escalatory or violent actions,” added the statement.

On Wednesday morning, hundreds of mostly young people again marched through the center of Yerevan as part of what their leader, Nikol Pashinian, has called a “velvet revolution.” He urged Armenians to gather in the city’s central Republic Square in the evening. Thousands of them rallied there the previous night.

Security forces unexpectedly allowed them to walk past the parliament building and reach the former presidential palace which will now be the seat of Armenia’s new prime minister, Sarkisian.

Both buildings are located on Marshal Bagramian Avenue, the scene of Monday’s violent clash between Pashinian-led protesters and riot police which left 46 people injured. Scores of police officers clad in riot gear were deployed there until Wednesday morning.

Pashinian urged supporters to “show respect” for a relatively small number of policemen guarding the premier’s office and avoid conflicts with them. “Any violence, any provocation must be ruled out,” he said.

Meanwhile, at least 66 people were detained at Yerevan’s France Square, the focal point of the daily protests. Riot police were deployed there when Pashinian and the other protesters rallied outside the former presidential palace. They remained there when the crowd returned to the square about an hour later.

A police officer at the scene warned Pashinian that his latest demonstration was not sanctioned by municipal authorities. Still, security forces avoided using force against the protesters and the latter marched to other parts of the city center.

In a fresh statement, the Armenian police again threatened to break up the protests if Pashinian refuses to end his “illegal actions.”

Anti-Sarkisian demonstrations attended by a smaller number of young people also continued in Gyumri and Vanadzor, the country’s second and third largest city. Organizers called on more local students to boycott classes and join them.

In Gyumri, protesting youths scuffled with police officers guarding the entrance to a local school. They accused authorities of preventing students from exercising their political rights.

A similar protest also broke out on Wednesday in Armavir, a town 40 kilometers west of Yerevan. Dozens of university and high school students rallied there in support of Pashinian’s campaign for regime change. They marched to a local high school where the entrance door was apparently locked to prevent more students from joining the protests. The school principal refused to open the door, saying that classes must not be disrupted.

The Armenian Ministry of Education expressed serious concern at schoolchildren’s participation in the protests. In a statement, it urged the protest organizers not to attract minors to their political gatherings.