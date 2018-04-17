Opposition Protests Continue In Yerevan

Thousands of opposition supporters again took to the streets of Yerevan on Tuesday ahead of a session of the Armenian parliament which was due to formalize former President Serzh Sarkisian’s continued rule.

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinian, the main organizer of the daily protests, continued to defy police warnings to end his “illegal gatherings” or face their violent dispersal by security forces. The police said the use of force could start “at any necessary moment.”

Pashinian demonstratively ripped up one such written warning that was delivered to him by a senior police officer early in the morning. He then told about 100 supporters to walk from the city’s France Square, the focal point of the protests, to other parts of downtown Yerevan. The crowd grew much bigger in the following hours.

Also in the morning, police detained a separate group of protesters who tried to block traffic elsewhere in the city center. Pashinian spoke afterwards of around 30 detentions. The police did not confirm this number.

Meanwhile, dozens of other opposition supporters gathered at a street intersection in the city’s western Ajapnyak district. They briefly scuffled with police after blocking it. Some of them then sat on the ground to keep traffic blocked.

The parliament was scheduled to meet at noon to elect Armenia’s new prime minister amid unusually tight security in and around its building. Hundreds of riot police and interior troops were deployed on nearby streets, including Marshal Bagramian Avenue, one of Yerevan’s main arteries which was the scene of clashes between police and Pashinian-led demonstrators on Monday. The security forces stood there behind several rows of razor wire.

Police presence was particularly strong near Sarkisian’s nearby private residence. An RFE/RL correspondent saw several busloads of police officers and four armored personnel carriers on an adjacent street.

Sarkisian, who completed his final presidential term on April 9, has been nominated for the post of prime minister by his ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) and its junior coalition partner, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun). The two parties control at least 65 of the 105 seats in the National Assembly.

With Armenia switching to a parliamentary system of government, the next premier will be the country’s most powerful official.