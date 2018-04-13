“Zhoghovurd” reacts to Justice Minister Davit Harutiunian’s claim that Serzh Sarkisian was only one of several potential candidates for the post of prime minister discussed by the leadership of the ruling Republican Party (HHK). The paper notes that it contradicts statements made by other senior HHK figures. “If Davit Harutiunian did not coordinate this statement with Serzh Sarkisian, then what happened yesterday can be considered an act of sabotage,” it says. “After all, there have been growing manifestations of personality cult inside the HHK.”

“Zhamanak” says the key question now is not who will become Armenia’s new prime minister but “who will pay for reforms.” That question has for years remained unanswered, says the paper.

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” tries to explain why Serzh Sarkisian is about to do something that even his predecessor Robert Kocharian did not manage to achieve: a third term in office. The paper says that throughout is rule Kocharian “put aside national interests” to maintain a tight grip on power and “accumulate personal wealth.” “Serzh Sarkisian, by contrast, went one step farther,” it says. “He realized that he cannot be guided only by his personal wishes and must also take into account the wishes of his entourage. And while Robert Kocharian was busy enjoying his life and earning billions [of dollars,] Serzh Sarkisian ‘refined’ the HHK inherited from [the late] Vazgen Sarkisian, brought together former mid-level members of the [Communist] party nomenklatura and young careerists devoid of any moral principles, and created his gang.”

“Hraparak” says that political tensions in Armenia are rising ahead of the April 17 election of the new prime minister. “As long as the protesting masses have not reached a dangerous level the authorities will refrain from violent actions, mindful of the fact that any violence could cause a much stronger backlash and spark a fire,” writes the paper. “For its part, the opposition is also behaving prudently and not yet taking drastic actions and calling for a violent struggle. One thing is clear: both sides have learned lessons from the past and will do everything to avoid a repeat of the March 1 [2008 violence.]”

(Tigran Avetisian)