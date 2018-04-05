“Zhamanak” says that the Armenian authorities may be behind the deepening rift within the opposition Yelk alliance. “Of course, the authorities’ main motive is not to break up Yelk,” writes the paper. It says Yelk has demonstrated that it does not enjoy strong popular support and pose a serious threat to the authorities. It speculates that Serzh Sarkisian is adding to Yelk’s troubles precise because of its failure to establish itself in the Armenian political stage.

“Hraparak” says that virtually all opposition alliances formed in Armenia in the last two decades have fallen apart shortly after winning or not winning parliament seats. “Within a short period of time it turned out that those alliances -- which were formed for one, no matter how noble, goal: regime change -- are bankrupt, short-lived and have no future,” writes the paper.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” brushes aside the argument that Sarkisian must not resign now because Armenia remains in a de facto state of war with Azerbaijan. The paper says that the Communist Party of the Soviet Union also cited external threats to justify its undisputed rule. “That stability dragged on so long that the Soviet system became rotten to the core and it took a slight wind to break up that huge country which had huge armed forces and resources,” it says.

“Zhoghovurd” says that only a “complete regime change” can stop Sarkisian from becoming prime minister. “This could only happen in the event of a dissolution of the parliament and conduct of snap parliamentary elections in Armenia,” says the paper. “But it is not quite easy to dissolve the National Assembly.” Under the country’s amended constitution, fresh elections must be called if the parliament twice fails to elect a prime minister or approve the government’s policy program. “In other words, the ruling HHK’s parliamentary majority must commit suicide by taking on the new prime minister and the government,” says the paper.

(Tigran Avetisian)