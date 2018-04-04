“Zhamanak” describes Russia and Turkey as “brothers in trouble” in a commentary on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest visit to Ankara. “As well as having serious problems with the West, they have serious problems with one another,” writes the paper. “They have to forget about [those problems] for now for purely tactical reasons … [Warm] Russian-Turkish relations have always caused Armenia fairly severe losses. But one should not take a fatalistic look at these processes. The situation now is totally different from what it was in the past.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” continues to comment on the Armenian government’s controversial decision to grant President Serzh Sarkisian ownership of his official residence in Yerevan where he has lived since becoming president in April 2008. At issue, the paper says, is not the vast size of the property and adjacent land privatized by Sarkisian. The problem, it says, is that he will own a property that has long been reserved for Armenia’s presidents. “To say that this happened by accident would mean not realizing the whole essence of Serzh Sarkisian and his boundless lust for power,” it says. “The handover to him of ownership of his official residence is a vivid manifestation of that lust for power.

“The authorities have decided to do everything to make the people believe that not only there is economic growth but that they can feel the effects of that growth on their skin,” writes “Zhoghovurd.” The paper points to comments made this week by Gagik Minasian, the chairman of an Armenian parliament committee on budgetary issues. “The authorities have yet to ensure steady growth, something which nobody has guaranteed,” it says.

“Aravot” discusses a recent increase in infectious diseases among Armenian children which has resulted in a number of deaths. “The reason for that is clear: propaganda against vaccination has intensified,” editorializes the paper. “Parents have started trusting in that propaganda and refusing to have their children vaccinated.”

