“Zhamanak” comments on opposition leader Nikol Pashinian’s and his supporters’ 200-kilometer-long walking tour of Armenia aimed at drumming up popular support for their upcoming anti-government rallies in Yerevan. The paper says this is not the first opposition attempt to “take Yerevan politics to the regions” and it is likely to fail just as the previous ones have.

“The small group of young oppositionists has decided to pass through at least half of the country on foot and to inform people who live in towns and village and are cynical and indifferent towards everything about the rallies that will start on April 13,” “Hraparak” writes on the same subject. “The public has split in two parts. The larger part -- namely those who prefer a problem-free life and are ready to run risks only in case of having a 100 percent guarantee of success -- is extremely pessimistic. They consider Nikol Pashinian to be crazy or adventurist. The other, smaller section thinks that one has to fight even if the likelihood of victory is very small.”

“Zhoghovurd” laments the fact that none of the high-ranking state officials laid flowers on Monday at the graves of Armenian soldiers who were killed in the four-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh which broke out exactly two years ago. The paper says that only some officials from the Armenian Defense Ministry visited the Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan for that purpose. It wonders whether President Serzh Sarkisian and key members of his entourage forgot the war anniversary or just did not want to look the soldiers’ relatives in the eyes.

“The commander-in-chief of Armenia’s armed forces, Serzh Sarkisian, did not visit Yerablur,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “Nor does the presidential website contain any message on the second anniversary of the April war.” Instead, the paper says, Sarkisian on Monday congratulated Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on winning another term in office.

(Tigran Avetisian)