German Embassy Suspends Visa Service Outsourcing

The German Embassy in Armenia has effectively suspended its decision to outsource consular services to a Turkish-based company which is being investigated by the Armenian authorities, it emerged on Tuesday.

The embassy has long processed visa applications from Armenian nationals planning to travel to Germany and five other European Union member states. It announced last week that starting from April 3 this will be done by Vizametric, a Turkish-Russian private firm registered in Turkey.

The announcement raised fears in Armenia that the Turkish government will gain access to sensitive personal data of many Armenians. The latter are required to disclose their incomes, bank details and other personal information in their applications for so-called Schengen visas valid in virtually all EU member states.

The Armenian government’s Agency for Personal Data Protectionsaid on Friday that it has ordered the Vizametric office in Yerevan avoid accepting visa applications pending its investigation aimed at “preventing possible violations” of Armenian law.

The German ambassador to Armenia, Matthias Kiesler, told RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun.am) that his mission will therefore continue to provide consular services for the time being. “We have to wait and see how the process goes,” he said.

“I want to reassure that the agreement between the German Foreign Ministry and Vizametric stipulates that the protection of personal data must be at the highest level and that it cannot be passed on to a third party,” stressed Kiesler.

Meanwhile, the head of the Armenian government agency, Gevorg Hayrapetian, said it is scrutinizing the visa service provider to see whether the latter would comply with Armenia’s law on personal data protection. Vizametric must prove that there would be no “illegal” access to information collected by it, he said.

Hayrapetian denied that the Turkish origin of the company was not the reason for the launch of the inquiry. He noted, though, that Turkey is known for adequate protection of personal data.

Turkey refuses to establish diplomatic relations with Armenia and fully supports Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.