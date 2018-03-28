“Zhoghovurd” says Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn implied that Armenia has yet to become a rule-of-law state when he visited Yerevan on Tuesday. “It is hard to disagree with the European official,” comments the paper. “After all, it is not a secret to anyone that human rights protection in our country still leaves much to be desired. Successive rulings against Armenia handed down by European Court of Human Rights testify to that.”

“Aravot” reacts to allegations by a 19-year-old Armenian woman, Asya Khachatrian, that police in Nagorno-Karabakh harassed and ill-treated her earlier this year because of her appearance unusual for Karabakh. “A person has the right to decide how to dress and dye their hair, when to start having sex and with whom,” writes the paper. It says that a lack of a civic consciousness is the reason why many Armenians tolerate violations of this right by the police or non-state actors.

“Hraparak” expresses its admiration with “audacious” women like Khachatrian who differ from others with their “revolutionary views.” “They are the kind of individuals who change the quality of the society, set the agenda and not retreat in the face of masculine aggression,” writes the paper. “Each of them tries to change something in their area of activity and improve our country and our life. It is thanks to them that our country will renew and establishment itself and move forward. A new mentality introduced by them and new generations brought up by them will solve problems facing our country. Do not interfere with them. Do not stand in their way.”

(Elen Chilingarian)