“Zhamanak” laments the abrupt end of the “intrigue” that surrounded President Serzh Sarkisian’s political future until his comments on Armenia’s next prime minister made last week. “There has objectively emerged a situation in Armenia where there are no alternative agendas or resources for forming resistance centers inside and outside the government,” writes the paper. “On the one hand, this keeps Armenia away from upheavals. On the other, it condemns Armenia’s political system to stagnation.”

“Hraparak” looks at the political “vacuum” expected during the period between the April 9 end of Sarkisian’s presidency and his widely anticipated appointment as prime minister slated for April 17. The paper is skeptical about some opposition forces’ hopes to take advantage of that situation. It argues that Armenia will have a new president and a functioning parliament, both of them loyal to Sarkisian, in that period. “After all, [political] processes have never followed a legal pattern and governance has never been formal in Armenia,” it goes on. “Instead, unwritten laws have taken precedence.”

“Zhoghovurd” says that Serzh Sarkisian’s decade-long rule has been bad for Armenia’s economy and living standards. The paper cites official statistics showing that Armenia’s Gross Domestic Product was last year worth less in dollar terms than in 2008. It also argues that the country’s population has shrunk by over 257,000 in the past ten years.

(Lilit Harutiunian)