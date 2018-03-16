“Hraparak” considers it unfair to blame ordinary people for their losing faith in everything “while there is so much hypocrisy in politics”. “Some politicians speak about unity and consolidation, but when they are asked why they themselves don’t unite to fight for something in a consolidated manner they dismiss everyone as corrupt. Others complain about the government, but when the moment for a real fight comes, they follow the street protests in front of their computer monitors. Still others criticize political parties for not being consistent, but they themselves have a record of changing several parties and ending up in some government position. It is no wonder that people just can’t make head or tail amidst so many lies,” the daily comments.

“Zhoghovurd” observes that Armenia’s isolation from major regional integration projects continues. It reports that a meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran and Georgia took place yesterday and the main subject for discussion at that meeting was the possibility of creating a south-west transport corridor. “As a result of this cooperation Armenia’s isolation will be getting deeper and economic projects will bypass our country with all ensuing negative consequences. And it is not clear what Armenia can do about it besides smearing its neighbors, participating in the Russian-led trade bloc and telling tall tales about cooperation with the European Union,” the paper claims.

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” suggests that “while political cynicism has always been typical of Armenia’s authorities, in the past they at least tried to create an illusion that they stick to the rules of appropriateness.” “Now they even dispense with these formalities. The mechanism of elections has been ruined completely and maintaining the rules of external appropriateness becomes pointless,” the daily writes.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” writes: “Members of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) still do not disclose the name of their party’s candidate for the post of Armenia’s next prime minister, at the same time they keep stating that personally for them the most preferred candidate is [outgoing President] Serzh Sarkisian. In doing so, they cite various reasons, with some even saying that they may force Sarkisian to become prime minister against his will. Still, there is also a theory that the HHK and Sarkisian may offer a surprise at the last moment and name a different person for prime minister. This theory is less popular and only few possible candidates are mentioned in this unlikely scenario. The main one is current Defense Minister Vigen Sargsian.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)