Armen Martirosian, leader of the extraparliamentary opposition Heritage party and a member of the newly established “Front for the State of Armenia” pushing for a change of government, tells “Zhamanak” that members of the movement these days hold meetings with different politicians and representatives of political groups. He said he personally met with Levon Zurabian, a senior member of the opposition Armenian National Congress. “Discussions are open and continue,” said Martirosian, without ruling out that ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanian may join them.

“Zhoghovurd” argues that the “taboo” has been lifted from the 2008 post-election violence on the 10th anniversary of the events as parliamentary hearings on the issue were held last month and the parliament is due to debate a relevant statement drafted by the opposition Yelk faction at its next session next week. The paper also finds it important that the Prosecutor-General’s Office, according to its information, forwarded the report of two members of the fact-finding group probing the 2008 violence on army involvement to the Special Investigative Service. “It means the authorities have agreed to make the matter of army involvement in internal political events a subject of legal investigation, questioning the legality and constitutionality of the steps of the then authorities, which is important. Perhaps it is being done to lay the blame and responsibility on ex-president Robert Kocharian.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” dwells on last year’s fire in the Khosrov reserve, which was the biggest forest fire in Armenia during the last decade. “The criminal case instituted in connection with the fire that broke out in the Khosrov reserve on August 12 last year has been dismissed and no crime was found in the actions of the forester responsible for that part of the forest,” the paper reports, adding that the official investigation found that the fires were due to “self-ignition” of dry grass conditioned by high air temperatures and lack of precipitation.

(Hovannes Movsisian)