“Zhamanak” comments on the reaction of ex-president Robert Kocharian’s office to opposition leader Nikol Pashinian’s request to the prosecutor-general to subpoena the former leader for questioning over the 2008 deadly post-election events. “Of course, to put it mildly, it is very unlikely that the prosecutor-general will respond to this petition affirmatively. On the other hand, Kocharian is likely to have grown concerned about the fact that not only the opposition lawmaker, but also ruling Republican Party MP Samvel Nikoyan, who once led a parliamentary probe into the post-election violence, spoke about the need for interrogating him. It is not ruled out that this very circumstance made Kocharian treat seriously the petition of Pashinian and break a durable silence through his mouthpiece,” the paper writes.

“Past” writes on the large-scale war games that began in Azerbaijan on March 12 and the negative reaction to them from Armenia. Commenting on the matter, political analyst Ruben Mehrabian said that he saw parallels between the war games and the planned visit of Karabakh leader Bako Sahakian to the United States and the related negative reaction from Azerbaijan. According to the analyst, Azerbaijan is getting prepared for war and the current military exercises are “an important stage of preparations.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” writes on the upcoming presidential elections in Russia where, it says, like in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Belarus and other post-Soviet countries the notion of “elections” is downgraded to a “legal” term. “Simply from the legal point of view the start of another presidential term of Vladimir Putin will be registered. The contrast between Russia and the West will be accentuated even more deeply. Society may face a dilemma: to choose the future, development and real stability or the Middle Ages, darkness, the era of irreplaceable leaders and fathers of the people,” the Armenian daily comments.

(Anush Mkrtchian)