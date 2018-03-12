Armenian PM Discusses Economic Ties With Lebanon During Visit To Beirut

Prospects of developing Armenian-Lebanese economic cooperation were discussed during Prime Minister Karen Karapetian’s two-day official visit to Beirut that began on Monday.

According to the Armenian government’s press office, upon arrival in the Lebanese capital today Karapetian headed for talks with his Lebanese counterpart Saad Hariri.

The face-to-face meeting between the Armenian and Lebanese prime ministers was followed by the expanded meeting of the governmental delegations of the two countries, the official source said.

Addressing the possibilities for developing bilateral economic relations, Prime Minister Karapetian said: “Lebanese companies can use our platform to access the broader markets, taking into account Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the free economic zone on the border with Iran, and the GSP trade regime with the European Union. In general, it is just the right time to come to Armenia and make investments in our country.”

The Armenian prime minister reportedly presented his government’s steps aimed at improving Armenia’s business environment and also suggested considering the possibility of establishing joint ventures in the light industry, jewelry, pharmaceutics and agriculture.

Stressing the importance of developing multifaceted relationships with Armenia, Prime Minister Hariri, as quoted by the Armenian government’s press office, noted that Lebanon is also a good place for investment, particularly in infrastructure, including through public-private partnership.

As they reportedly discussed the ongoing cooperation in agriculture, information technologies, tourism and culture, the Armenian and Lebanese prime ministers expressed willingness to expand these interactions through joint efforts. Karapetian suggested considering the idea of setting up an Armenian-Lebanese investment fund to finance joint projects and gave assurances about the Armenian side’s readiness to share its experience in the field of solar energy.

The Armenian prime minister invited his Lebanese counterpart to visit Armenia, noting that the Armenian-Lebanese intergovernmental commission could meet on the margins of the visit to discuss the above-mentioned issues and outline new directions of cooperation. The head of the Armenian government highlighted the important role of Lebanon’s Armenian community in furthering and strengthening the bilateral relations.