(Saturday, March 10)

“Hraparak” cites the opinion of Stepan Danielian, chairman of the Cooperation for Democracy NGO, that the opposition should formulate a positive agenda before starting any anti-government rallies. If the purpose of the rally is to prevent President Serzh Sarkisian from becoming prime minister when his term expires in April, then, according to Danielian, the demand is formulated incorrectly. “Over the past 30 years we have seen different rallies aimed against individuals. Individuals have changed, but the situation has only grown worse,” he said. “When making a demand one needs to formulate the next step. What shall we do if we come to power? What is it that we consider to be the country’s vital objective? It will be impossible to achieve consolidation unless this objective is formulated.”

“Zhamanak” suggests that the large-scale war games beginning in Azerbaijan are certain to trigger assessments and statements in Armenia about the inevitability of war over Nagorno-Karabakh. “The calculation of Azerbaijan is also to make Armenia switch to a mode of panic and being doomed to have a war, which is a destructive mode... War is not inevitable. Everything depends on how fast Armenia develops,” the paper writes.

“Aravot” addresses the controversy surrounding the merits of those women who received state medals and awards from President Serzh Sarkisian on March 7. Among the awardees was also sitcom screenwriter and producer Diana Grigorian, who has been criticized for the quality of her TV series. The editor of the daily writes: “I don’t watch Armenian soap operas and, therefore, I am not familiar with the scenarios written by Diana Grigorian. I assume that Armenian TV series are inferior in quality to the production of, say, Netflix. And this is natural. The scale of the audience is different and it is impossible to compare the economy of Armenia with the economies of developed countries, and, as a consequence, the situations in the advertising market. For the same reason “Aravot” will never become The New York Times, which, however, does not mean that newspapers should not be published in Armenia.”

(Tatev Danielian)