“Zhoghovurd” decries Yerevan Mayor Taron Markarian’s decision to ban journalists from attending sessions of the municipal council pro-government and opposition members of which clashed violently last week. “Municipality officials are portraying this decision as an improvement of journalists’ working conditions,” writes the paper. “By the same logic, one can kill a person and then say that this was done for sparing them more trouble in life,” it says.

“The recent efforts to restrict the work of mass media are definitely not accidental and are directly connected with the upcoming [political] events,” writes “Haykakan Zhamanak.” “Contrary to his promise, Serzh Sarkisian will become Armenia’s prime minister and Armenia will essentially become a country like North Korea, Turkmenistan or Azerbaijan where the incumbent rulers will have no alternatives until their death, where any election ends in an overwhelming victory for the ruling regime. In such countries media restrictions are essential.”

“Aravot” believes that the “thuggish” members of the Yerevan council who assaulted a female colleague from the opposition Yerkir Tsirani party will certainly avoid prosecution. “But the digital age will not allow them to hide the deficiencies, to put it mildly, of their intellect and upbringing,” the paper says, arguing that their actions were filmed and widely publicized through the Internet. “The ideal option is to have these people jailed,” it goes on. “But even if they don’t go to jail they or the likes of them need to realize that the specificities of their education and upbringing are exposed by videos all the time. This is an important feature of the modern era.”

“Zhamanak” says that Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s president-in-waiting, has still not been asked the most important question: what does he think about Serzh Sarkisian’s plans to become prime minister? “Undoubtedly, President Armen Sarkissian under Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian would be one thing but a different thing in case of another prime minister,” writes the paper. “Of course, it’s not just about Armen Sarkissian but also the whole government system. But in this case he is the main actor.”

(Tigran Avetisian)