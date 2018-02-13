“Zhamanak” says that the U.S., Russian and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group had Azerbaijan in mind when they called for additional measures to boost ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone after ending a fresh regional tour on Sunday. “It is evident that [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev is in a sort of diplomatic deadlock and his aggressive steps reflect that, rather than his self-confidence,” writes the paper. Even so, it says, Aliyev still gets away with keeping tensions on the frontlines high and making anti-Armenian statements. The Armenian diplomacy should have ensured more explicit international criticism of his actions, it says.

Interviewed by “168 Zham,” a German political analyst, Uwe Halbach, sees “some positive notes” in the co-chairs’ latest statement. He argues that the mediators described the current situation along the Karabakh “line of contact,” deplored inflammatory statements and mentioned the pre-election periods in Armenia and Azerbaijan. “Of course the statement wasn’t targeted, for which it is criticized by many people,” says Halbach. “But many others see a rational negotiation process. I personally find this approach positive.”

“Zhoghovurd” says there is now little doubt that President Serzh Sarkisian will become prime minister after the end of his final presidential term on April 9. Despite this, the paper says, representatives of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) remain coy about his political future in their public statements. “The Republicans’ behavior is surprising, to put it mildly,” it says. “After all, there is no point in prolonging the game so much, especially given that the authorities’ intentions were already clear several years ago.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” says public statements made by the presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian these days “totally correspond to Serzh Sarkisian’s wishes.” “[Sarkissian] has spoken a lot but in essence said little so far,” explains the paper. “More importantly, he is giving no indications that he is unhappy with that Serzh Sarkisian is taking away from the future president what little powers they were supposed to have.” It goes on to claim that the post of president of Armenia will become “the most uninteresting, the most dull and the most meaningless” in the world.

