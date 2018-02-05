(Saturday, February 3)

“Zhoghovurd” claims that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) is trying to “blackmail” President Serzh Sarkisian into giving it more government posts. The paper points to a statement released after a February 1 meeting in Yerevan of Dashnaktsutyun’s leadership. It says that Dashnaktsutyun will “forget” demands contained in the statement if it does manage to get more ministerial or other positions.

Interviewed by “Aravot,” Vartan Harutiunian, a human rights activist, says that Serzh Sarkisian’s choice of next Armenian president, Armen Sarkissian, is “detached from and alien to” the Armenian political environment because he has lived and worked in Britain for almost 30 years. Besides, he says, the next president “will not really be a president and nothing will depend on him.” He says that Armenia will have instead a “super prime minister” who will be far more powerful than any other state official in the country.

Charles Tannock, a British member of the European Parliament, tells “168 Zham” that the European Union’s legislative body and member states will not take too long to ratify the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Armenia signed in November. “I think that everything will be done in due course,” he is quoted as saying. Tannock argues that the CEPA was signed in Brussels only four years after Yerevan effectively killed a planned Association Agreement with the EU.

“Zhamanak” says that authorities in South Ossetia have declared that Russia and Georgia cannot open any transport corridors passing through the breakaway territory without their involvement and consent. The paper speculates that Moscow is behind that statement which it says precludes the implementation of a Russian-Georgian transport agreement strongly supported by Armenia.

(Tatev Danielian)