“Aravot” believes that in his likely capacity as president of Armenia Armen Sarkissian could be more powerful than many people think. “In Armenia, a minister’s driver can sometimes solve more issues than the minister,” writes the paper. “The scope of [officials’] powers and responsibilities is drawn not only by their official job description but also the existing correlation of forces. Therefore, Armen Sarkissian is faced with a difficult task: to gain the kind of powers that would enable him to realize his good intentions, the existence of which does not seem to be questioned by anyone.”

“Right from the beginning Serzh Sarkisian built the government pyramid in a way that made everyone understand their place,” writes “Hraparak.” “This also explains why they have not allowed to the [next] Armenian president to sit [at the presidential palace in Yerevan] on 26 Bagramian Avenue and decided not move Karen Karapetian from the [current] government building.” The paper also thinks that the authority and influence of Armenian officials depend in large measure on their personal traits. Turning to Armen Sarkissian, it claims that he is “quite unaware of the Armenian reality and lacks a political support base and a large entourage” and that the pro-government majority in the Armenian parliament will do everything to turn him into a “queen of England without real power and levers.”

“Zhoghovurd” dismisses as naïve Armen Sarkissian’s assertion that the next president of the republic will play a more than ceremonial role. “You could not expect a different answer from Armen Sarkissian,” writes the paper. “By acknowledging the reality Mr. Sarkissian would have put himself in an awkward position.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that the National Statistical Service (NSS) reported on Tuesday a nearly 10 percent drop in the number of children born in Armenia last year. The paper says this is further proof that Sarkisian’s calls for increasing the country’s population to 4 million by 2040 are unserious.

