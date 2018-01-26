“Haykakan Zhamanak” comments on an attempted Azerbaijani military incursion reported by the Nagorno-Karabakh military on Thursday, saying that it has more political than military implications. “In that sense, it even plays into the Armenian side’s hands,” writes the paper. “We would have certainly not been able to draw such a conclusion had the Karabakh army suffered casualties while repelling Azerbaijani special forces.”

“Zhoghovurd” says the incident followed the delivery to Azerbaijan of a new batch of Russian weapons, mainly armored personnel carriers. “I don’t know on what terms Azerbaijan buys weapons from Russia,” Vladimir Kazimirov, Russia’s chief Karabakh negotiator from 1992-1996, tells the paper. “At any rate, Azerbaijan’s leadership should bear in mind that Russia and Armenia cooperate very closely. It is naïve to hope to solve the Artsakh issue with a single local military operation.” Such an “adventure” would have negative consequences for Baku, says Kazimirov.

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” dismisses Central Bank Governor Artur Javadian’s assertion that the price of butter in Armenia rose sharply last year because of increased global demand that stems from recent international research suggesting that butter is a healthier foodstuff than cooking oil. The paper argues that the price of oil has not fallen as a result. “Sugar also has not become cheaper even though that product is often called ‘sweet death,’” it says.

“Hraparak” says that President Serzh Sarkisian’s speech at the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) coincided with the publication of a government bill on the structure and powers of a new Armenian cabinet that will be formed after the end of his final term in April. The paper says this is a further indication that Sarkisian will become prime minister.

(Tigran Avetisian)