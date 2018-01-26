Diaspora Philanthropist Makes $10m Donation To Armenian Army

A U.S. philanthropist of Armenian descent has donated modern medical equipment and supplies worth about $10 million to Armenia’s armed forces, according to the Defense Ministry in Yerevan.

The ministry reported late on Thursday that the lavish donation by Mike Sarian includes large quantities of nearly 100 items, including X-ray and artificial respiration systems, ultrasound machines and other medical diagnostic equipment. In a statement, it said Defense Minister Vigen Sargsian inspected them during a visit to the central warehouse of the Armenian army’s medical service.

The donated aid will be distributed to the country’s military hospitals. Some of it will also be provided to civilian medical institutions in towns and villages close to Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan, added the statement.

Sarian is the president of Hospital Operations for Prime Healthcare Services, an American hospital company based in California. He has more than 25 years of executive management experience in healthcare in the United States.

Sarian has regularly contributed large sums to Armenian-American charities, schools and churches. In 2014, he donated through his company $2 million worth of medical equipment to over a dozen hospitals in Armenia.