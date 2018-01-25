Commenting to President Serzh Sarkisian’s latest trip to Strasbourg, “Aravot” says the Council of Europe is not the best place for publicly discussing the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “The Council of Europe is not a platform for resolving conflicts,” writes the paper. “The mission of that organization is to ensure consolidation and cooperation around European values. That is not quite working out right now, including due to the organization’s internal problems … But the main reason is that many countries, including Armenia and Azerbaijan, start settling scores during sessions of its Parliamentary Assembly (PACE). Of course, that is usually initiated by the Azerbaijani delegation, which is what happened yesterday.”

“Zhamanak” comments on Sarkisian’s speech delivered at the PACE. “On one hand, Sarkisian aimed covert accusations at the PACE, reminding it of the disgrace of [Azerbaijani] caviar diplomacy and some rulings handed by the European Courts of Human Rights having to do with the Karabakh conflict,” says the paper. At the same time, it says, Sarkisian told the PACE that he managed to bring Armenia closer to the European Union even after Yerevan joined the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

“Hraparak” says that Sarkisian’s visit to France coincided with Prime Minister Karen Karapetian’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Both men have held many meetings in the last few days. “It’s hard to tell what exactly Armenia will gain from those meetings,” comments the paper. “But at any rate, it is nice to see that we are not a country pushed into a Caucasus impasse and burdened by the intractable Karabakh conflict and that our leaders meet and speak to world leaders on equal terms.”

“Zhoghovurd” reports that Russia has delivered a fresh batch of military equipment to Azerbaijan. The paper speculates that Russian-Azerbaijani military cooperation “gained new momentum” after Armenia signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the EU in November. It calls the latest shipment of Russian weapons to Baku “yet another indirect reaction to Armenian-European cooperation” from Moscow.

(Tigran Avetisian)