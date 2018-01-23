“Haykakan Zhamanak” reports on the continuing increase in fuel prices in Armenia. The paper notes that the same prices remain unchanged in Russia, a country from which Armenia imports the bulk of its petrol and diesel. It also says that higher excise taxes, which went into effect on January 1, alone could not have pushed up the prices of fuel and some food products.

“Hraparak” comments on attempts by some of Armenia’s major opposition groups to revitalize themselves. The paper points to protests staged or planned by the Yelk alliance, Levon Ter-Petrosian’s Armenian National Congress (HAK) and Zaruhi Postanjian’s Yerkir Tsirani party. “No other oppositionists seem to be around,” it says. “Seyran Ohanian, Vartan Oskanian and Raffi Hovannisian do not even make statements through the media. Zhirayr Sefilian and Andrias Ghukasian are in jail. Paruyr Hayrikian is buoyed by Armenia’s agreement with the European Union and has opted for a vow of silence.” This leads the paper to conclude that regime change in Armenia could only be the result of government infighting, rather than a popular movement.

In an interview with “Zhoghovurd,” a Russian commentator, Modest Kolerov, predicts that President Serzh Sarkisian will become prime minister after serving out his final presidential term in April. “Russia has received such signals from Armenia,” he claims. “I will be very surprised if Serzh Sarkisian does not become prime minister. That would be tantamount to his resignation and departure from power.” Kolerov also insists that Moscow does not regard Prime Minister Karen Karapetian as “Russia’s man in Armenia.”

“Zhamanak” says that government loyalists’ claims that Serzh Sarkisian is “irreplaceable” pose a “threat to Armenia’s national security.” “The problem here is not Serzh Sarkisian but his irreplaceability,” explains the paper. “Speaking of anybody’s irreplaceability means exposing Armenia’s number one target [to its enemies.]”

(Tigran Avetisian)