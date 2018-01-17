“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that wealthy businessmen close to President Serzh Sarkisian are “doing everything to keep the cost of living in Armenia high and to make it hard for people to find decent jobs.” “They are thereby doing everything to encourage emigration from Armenia,” writes the paper. It claims that those wealthy entrepreneurs operate under Sarkisian’s tutelage.

“The authorities’ attitude towards [increased] inflation is expected and legitimate on one hand but rather strange on the other,” writes “Zhamanak.” “It leaves one with a contradictory impression. Either we are seeing a simple situation where the authorities resort to unpopular moves and are ready to step back in case of acute reactions or they have found themselves in a situation which they did not expect and are looking for scapegoats.” The paper points to an emergency meeting convened by Serzh Sarkisian and his calls for parliamentary hearings on price hikes in the country.

“Aravot” reports that Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov will meet again in the Polish city of Krakow on Thursday. The talks will come just days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved with a “single document.” Lavrov also said that Moscow will not try to impose any peace accords on the conflicting parties. The paper says it remains to be seen whether Azerbaijan will finally agree confidence-building measures on the frontlines.

“There will hardly be a breakthrough on this [Karabakh] issue at least in the months ahead,” writes “Zhoghovurd.” “Armenia will soon switch to the parliamentary system of government in which the prime minister is the most important state official. Serzh Sarkisian, who is likely to take over as prime minister, will not agree to take drastic steps on the Karabakh front until then. He will take advantage of Azerbaijan’s behavior. Although Azerbaijan is trying to show that it wants to resolve the conflict it is taking no concrete steps in that direction.”

(Elen Chilingarian)