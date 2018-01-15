(Saturday, January 13)

Interviewed by “Aravot,” Alexander Arzumanian, a former opposition leader currently serving as Armenia’s ambassador to Denmark, stresses the importance of a European court ruling that obligated the Armenian authorities to pay him $3,000 in damages over his controversial arrest in 2007. “I think that this ruling is significant not only to me but also our country’s judicial system because it will be taken into account by our courts when they consider allowing the pre-trial arrests of other individuals,” says Arzumanian. He also says that getting financial compensation was never the purpose of his lawsuit filed with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). He adds that he will donate the money awarded to him by the ECHR to a medical insurance fund for Armenian soldiers wounded in action.

Lragir.am looks at official statistics on the increased prices of fuel and some foodstuffs in Armenia. “It is not a secret that there are dominant importers of gasoline, sugar, bananas, meat and vegetables to Armenia,” writes the online journal. It also blames higher excise duties on fuel, set by Armenia’s new Tax Code, for the latest rise in the price of diesel fuel.

“Azg” comments on the continuing uncertainty about who will govern Armenia after President Serzh Sarkisian’s second and final term in office expires on April 9. The paper cites media speculation describing various individuals, including Constitutional Court Chairman Gagik Harutiunian, as Sarkisian’s potential successors. It says that they are no longer tipped to become the next head of state. “Thus the leak about [Foreign Minister] Edward Nalbandian becoming president now seems more credible, assuming that Serzh Sarkisian will become prime minister,” it says.

(Tatev Danielian)