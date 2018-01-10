“Zhamanak” comments on the latest statements made by Ruben Tatulian, a Russian businessman of Armenian descent blacklisted by the United States for his alleged ties to organized crime. The paper describes him as a “typical representative of Russian business interconnected with Russia’s government and underworld.” “This interview [published on a Russian video blog] also exposes the bankruptcy of his moral principles,” it says. “But we must worry about another fact which could put Armenia at the center of an unprecedented diplomatic scandal.” The paper points to Tatulian’s revelation that he not only holds an Armenian diplomatic passport but has also worked as an adviser to Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” carries an editorial on a car accident in Yerevan which left two traffic police officers dead. Law-enforcement authorities have detained not only a young man who rammed their car with his luxury SUV but also his fugitive brother wanted by the Armenia police for armed robbery and assault. “It is evident that the law-enforcers are taking personal revenge, rather than being guided by the law,” writes the paper. “In this case it is hard to tell whether the law-enforcers would act in the same way … if doctors, university students or homeless people, but not policemen, died in that accident. This shows just how distorted our law-enforcement is and just how far our law-enforcers are from the realization of their real role and functions. One just needs to scan our newspaper to see how tolerant our law-enforcers are towards various officials, oligarchs, crime figures and their ‘well-brought-up’ offspring but strict and intolerant towards, for instance, young people [allegedly] disrupting public order during street protests.”

Interviewed by “Aravot,” Bulgaria’s ambassador to Armenia, Maria Pavlova, says her country welcomes the recent signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union. She says that the deal paves the way for closer cooperation between Armenia and EU member Bulgarian in areas such as energy, transport and trade.

(Tigran Avetisian)