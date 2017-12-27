“That official Yerevan hopes Tbilisi will express readiness to make use of Armenia’s [commercial] potential seems to suggest that Serzh Sarkisian regards Armenian-Georgian relations on a new plane and expects a new quality and level of cooperation from Georgia,” writes “Aravot.” “This is a very important message. It must be pointed out that Sarkisian’s latest visit to Tbilisi took place in a noteworthy atmosphere.” The paper cites last week’s statement by Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili to the effect that that Armenia could be able soon to use a road passing through South Ossetia in its trade with Russia.

“Whether this move by the Georgian government is the result of Armenian-Georgian negotiations will probably be clear later on,” “Aravot” goes on. “A new situation that has emerged around Armenia has played a role in that. In all likelihood, the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union, the start of a new phase of Armenia’s European integration, and Armenia’s increased role in the region have created a new situation.”

“Hraparak” says that the November 24 signing of the CEPA was one of the two most important events of 2017 for Armenia. The paper says that the agreement is important in terms of both the domestic and foreign policies. The April 2017 parliamentary elections are the other major event singled out by it.

“Zhamanak” comments on U.S. plans to sell lethal weapons to Ukraine. “The Russian hysteria about that is not comprehensible, to say the least, because the United States is not a mediator in the conflict in Ukraine and it is only natural that it is arming its ally,” writes the paper. It says the Russian reaction is particularly “cynical” given Russia’s large-scale arms sales to Azerbaijan that run counter to its alliance with Armenia.

