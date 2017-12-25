(Saturday, November 23)

A U.S. political analyst, Paul Goble, tells “168 Zham” that the West is interested in expanding its relations with Armenia even though it regards the latter as a Russian “satellite.” “Armenia can use that to its advantage,” he is quoted as saying. “Armenia signed a deal with the European Union, demonstrating that it is trying to balance its foreign policy, which is a positive message to the West.” At the same time, Goble points out that the new U.S. national security strategy adopted by President Donald Trump regards Russia and Iran, countries with which Armenia has close ties, as threats to the United States.

“It means that the U.S. will be pursuing a special policy towards these two countries, which will affect Armenia’s economic ties with Russia and Iran,” adds Goble. “But these risks can be minimized with right policies.”

“Zhoghovurd” criticizes government plans to ban imports of right-hand drive vehicles to Armenia, which have triggered protests by some owners of such cars. The paper claims that such a measure would contradict Armenian constitutional norms regarding property rights. It says that the Armenian Ministry of Transport and Communications failed to examine these norms before announcing its controversial plans. It also notes that Transport Minister Vahan Martirosian denied such plans until recently.

“People spend too much time trying to convince each other of something, to find ‘killer’ arguments and to prove themselves right in disputes,” writes “Aravot.” “That is a totally meaningless exercise.” The paper draws parallels with online bitter exchanges between Armenians and Azerbaijanis involving insults. “Isn’t it better to strengthen your own state, economy and army instead of wasting time on such debates?” it says. “The same logic is applicable to internal debates.”

(Anush Mkrtchian)