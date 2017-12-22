Armenia Backs UN Resolution Rejecting Trump’s Jerusalem Move

Armenia was among 128 countries that voted late on Thursday for a UN General Assembly resolution rejecting Washington’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Key U.S. allies, including Britain, France, Germany, and Japan, also backed the non-binding resolution calling for the assembly to declare U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void.” Russia also voted in favor of it.

Thirty-five countries abstained, including Australia, Canada, Mexico, and the Philippines. Along with the United States and Israel, those voting against the resolution were: Guatemala, Honduras, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, and Togo.

U.S. President Donald Trump had warned of potential cuts in foreign aid to nations that went along with the resolution.

“We're watching those votes,” Trump said on Wednesday. “Let them vote against us, we'll save a lot. We don't care.”

The U.S. ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, echoed that warning ahead of the assembly vote. In a reported letter to some countries, Haley said “the president will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those countries who voted against us.” “We will take note of each and every vote on this issue,” she wrote.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Yerevan’s decision to vote for the resolution reflected its unchanged position on the issue.

“We closely monitor all developments related to Jerusalem,” the ministry spokesman, Tigran Balayan, told RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun.am). “With regard to positions regarding Jerusalem taken recently, we agree that they cannot prejudge the determination of Jerusalem’s final status through negotiations.”

Trump announced on December 6 his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv, triggering international condemnation and protests across the Muslim world.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas called the largely symbolic UN vote a "victory for Palestine." But Israel rejected it and thanked Trump for his "unequivocal" stance.