“Aravot” comments on President Serzh Sarkisian’s weekend speech in which he warned local government officials against embezzling public funds. The paper says that Sarkisian referred to cases that amount to grave crimes and must be investigated. “But it’s not hard to imagine that the practice is so widespread that if the law starts to be enforced then half of the country will have to go jail and the other half must become their prison guards,” it says.

“Zhoghovurd” says that Sarkisian also promised in his speech, delivered at a government conference in Dilijan, that Armenia’s per capita Gross Domestic Product will reach $10,000. The paper says that Sarkisian is far more likely to raise Armenia’s per capita public debt to $10,000. That figure currently exceeds $2,000, it says.

Interviewed by “168 Zham,” a Lithuanian political analyst, Laurinas Kasciunas, welcomes the November 24 signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union. He says that the deal will breathe a new life into Armenia-EU ties that were thrust into uncertainty in 2013 following the collapse of an Association Agreement negotiated by the two sides. “Now we have an agreement signed as a result of common sense demonstrated b both sides,” he says. “It testifies to a strong political will, and is positive.”

