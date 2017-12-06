‘Contaminated’ Agricultural Produce Found In Yerevan

Researchers from Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences claimed on Wednesday to have found high concentrations of toxic substances in fruits and vegetables sold in Yerevan.

A research center of the state-funded academy said tomatoes, apples, peppers, carrots and greens examined by it were dangerously rich in toxic heavy metals such as copper, mercury and lead.

The head of the center dealing with food safety, Davit Pipoyan, warned that they pose a serious risk to the lives of consumers. Heavy metals are specifically known to cause cancer, he told RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun.am).

Pipoyan said researchers from his center could not determine in which parts of Armenia the contaminated agricultural products were grown. He also noted in that regard that a separate study conducted recently in a southeastern Armenian village close to a copper mine found even higher concentrations of the toxic metals in crops grown by local farmers.

Armenia’s State Service for Food Safety said that it cannot comment on the scientists’ claims before conducting a more thorough and large-scale examination of agricultural products sold in markets and grocery stores. Such research is due to be launched in the coming months, said a spokeswoman for the government agency, Nvard Arakelian.

“The problem is not new,” Arakelian told RFE/RL’s Armenian service. “It’s not that we must immediately start dealing with it. The problem requires a systemic and comprehensive solution.”

For its part, the Armenian Health Ministry said it will comment on the issue later on.