“Zhamanak” reacts to the adoption by the heads of state from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) of a statement on the statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that was proposed by Armenia at their summit in Minsk on Thursday. The paper says that while the document’s adoption can be deemed a success for Yerevan there remain lingering questions about the CSTO’s position on the conflict as there are still no signs of a “change of the long-term behavior” of some CSTO member states.

“Aravot” continues to discuss anti-Armenian talk shows that have been aired by leading Russian TV channels in response to a major agreement that was signed by Armenia and the European Union last week. The paper believes that Armenians pay too much attention to what foreign media say about their country. It says that they should avoid emotional reactions to the Russian broadcasters that aired strong verbal attacks on Yerevan. “After all, it is not Armenia which Russian TV channels are fighting against,” it says. “They have been waging a propaganda war against Europe and European values, trying to distort and present them as an ideology directed against Russian interests.”

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” predicts that Moscow will not content itself with this “propaganda campaign” and will try to “take revenge against in some way.” The paper says that instead of hitting back at the Russians, Armenia should figure out “from which direction they will deal the blow” and “prepare countermeasures.” “Our strategic ally is plotting something against and the European Union will definitely not help us,” it warns.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” deplores the fact that individual and corporate consumers in Armenia pay much more for Russian natural gas than Russian consumers do. “This was normal until Armenia joined the Eurasian Economic Union and thus found itself in the same economic area with Russia,” writes the paper. It claims that by subsidizing domestic gas prices Moscow gives Russian firms a significant competitive edge over their Armenian competitors.

(Tigran Avetisian)