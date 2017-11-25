Brussels, Yerevan Ink Documents On Transport Network, Aviation

The European Union and Armenia inked two separate documents regarding Trans-European transport network expansion and common aviation area in ceremonies following the signing of a Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in Brussels on Friday.

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini signed a Protocol on High-Level Understanding on the Expansion of the Trans-European Transport Network to the Republic of Armenia.

“The document is aimed at increasing the efficiency of transport communication between the EU and Eastern Partnership countries, identifying common infrastructure priorities and developing transport networks,” the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Karen Nazarian and Chief Negotiator of the Directorate General of the European Commission for Mobility and Transport Klaus Geil initialed an Agreement on the Common Aviation Area.

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s website, among a number of advantages for the parties the Agreement also provides for the possibility of Armenia joining the EU single aviation zone, as well as envisages the introduction of advanced European experience in the aviation sphere of Armenia.