Armenian media analyze the statements made during yesterday’s joint press conference of the Armenian and Russian foreign ministers, Edward Nalbandian and Sergei Lavrov, in Yerevan.

“Past” writes: “In fact, the Russian side has come to a point where, unable to get a solution according to its own scenario, it has decided to revert to an old status quo, which is to ‘freeze’ the conflict until it is again suitable for it to deal with the matter.” The paper suggests, however, that it will not be possible to return at least to the point that existed before April 2016 when the deadliest Armenian-Azerbaijani fighting since the 1994 ceasefire took place.

“Zhamanak” suggests that with its trilateral interaction with Turkey and Azerbaijan in recent years Russia has sought a new situation in the Karabakh settlement process, expecting to deploy in the conflict zone a Russian or Russian-led peacekeeping force. “But either Azerbaijan hurried with the April 2016 war or the Armenian armed forces proved much more combat-ready than Moscow and Baku thought, and the matter did not go as far as the deployment of Russian peacekeepers,” the daily concludes.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” writes: “Armenian media and expert circles readily picked up on Lavrov’s statement that there is no cause for ‘too much optimism’ over a speedy resolution of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. This was perceived as a statement made in favor of preserving the status quo. Lavrov’s statement in Baku that Russia, the United States and France have the same position in the Karabakh settlement was perceived the same way. But the paper reminds its readers that the last time the international mediators lost their optimism as a result of which they for a long time could not organize direct talks between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, a large-scale Azerbaijani offensive against Nagorno-Karabakh happened.”

(Elen Chilingarian)