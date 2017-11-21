Armenian newspapers focus on the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Baku and Yerevan.

“Zhamanak” comments on Lavrov’s statements made in the Azerbaijani capital ahead of his visit to Armenia: “In Baku Lavrov made a number of remarkable and significant statements, saying that in the Karabakh settlement issue Moscow has the same position as Washington and Paris. In practical terms this means that Russia tells Azerbaijan to have no expectations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked about this earlier when after returning from his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi he told reporters that he had raised the issue of [Azerbaijan] regaining five districts [surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh], but the Russian president, while agreeing with this option, did not express a hope that it was possible.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” considers Lavrov’s visit to Armenia in the context of Yerevan’s upcoming signing of a new accord with the European Union. “On November 14, [Armenian President] Serzh Sarkisian was on a visit to Moscow where he held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to experts, the visit could be connected with the planned signing of a new EU-Armenia accord and Sarkisian was to understand Russia’s attitude towards this circumstance. It is difficult to say what Putin said to Sarkisian, but a repeat of the 2013 about-face has not taken place yet… Three days before the planned signing, however, pressure on Armenia is growing as Russia’s foreign minister is visiting Yerevan.”

Talking to “168 Zham”, Russian political analyst Vadim Dubnov insists that Russia and its allies in the Eurasian Economic Union do not consider the expected EU-Armenia accord to be a challenge like it was in 2013 when Armenia was going to initial an association agreement with the EU of a totally different quality.

(Tigran Avetisian)