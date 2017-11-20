In the context of the recent student movement against the restriction of the right to draft deferments “Hraparak” notes that while not all of the youth civil initiatives in Armenia have been successful, the authorities have tended to make some concessions and draw conclusions from them. “As a result of these movements new civil leaders, people of new quality and mentally have been born, people who may tomorrow lead also the political struggle,” the paper writes, adding that, in the meantime, “politicians of the older generation have always tried to spoil and discredit these young people, to turn them into what they are themselves.”

“Zhoghovurd” notes Armenia’s high degree of militarization that has given it the third rank in the Global Militarization Index for the sixth consecutive year. “There is an opinion that as a result of the steps proceeding from the implementation of the recently introduced Nation-Army model Armenia can mount a serious challenge to Israel, which is the leader according to this international report. Meanwhile, according to the 2017 report on Armenia’s national competitiveness, a high degree of militarization limits economic development, draining scarce resources. It turns out that the Karabakh issue, because of which Armenia is forced to raise the level of its militarization, hampers the country’s development.”

The editor of “Aravot” singles out the “large-scale offensive” of the Tsarukian Alliance against the prime minister, the government and especially the chairman of the State Revenue Committee during the latest four-day session of parliament. He assumes the faction was given such an assignment by its leader, wealthy businessman Gagik Tsarukian. Yet, the paper’s editor sees some healthy element in this struggle, which, in his opinion, generally corresponds to the spirit of parliamentarianism “when different groups in parliament represent competing businesses.” “It would be strange and unnatural if all the lawmakers in all matters were unanimous. This would mean that there is no competition in our economy,” he concludes.

