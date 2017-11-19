‘False Alert’ Disrupts Yerevan Metro’s Work

The work of the Yerevan metro was briefly disrupted on Sunday with two possibly interconnected incidents following what the local police said was a false alert.

In the morning the Armenian police reportedly received a call from someone who allegedly saw at a metro station an armed man who was threatening passengers with a knife and a gun.

The police said the call proved to be a false alert. According to a police report, the identity of the caller has been established and that person has been brought to a police station for questioning. No further details were immediately reported.

Meanwhile, Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said today that it had to react to an alert about an explosion at one of the Yerevan metro stations.

According to the Ministry, its rapid reaction group left to the scene and its officials contacted the top metro managers who said that a train leaving one of the stations had to be stopped because of a technical problem. “All passengers left the train and were unscathed,” the report added, without giving details.

It is reported that the normal work of the Yerevan metro was restored by mid-afternoon.

Yerevan’s 13.4-kilometer-long metro line serves an estimated 50,000 passengers a day.