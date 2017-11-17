“Zhamanak” says, on the one hand, it understands the government’s logic that lowers the public’s expectations from next year’s state budget, “since it is a budget that should lay the foundations for future growth”. At the same time, the paper considers it to be rather cynical: “For this argument to work, the government’s activities must undergo a quick, qualitative and large-scale transformation. If the public can see this transformation, then this approach will be quite comprehensible for it, but people see absolutely no change in the government’s conduct.”

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” writes: “The state budget is a subject on which the government can be criticized for weeks, because the country is in a situation when no budget will save it. One can also understand the parliamentary opposition which won’t miss this wonderful opportunity to indulge in populism. But the question is: who has led the country to a situation when outmigration looms large, when it is impossible to check inflation and there is no money for raising pensions and salaries?” The daily further suggests that President Serzh Sarkisian is mainly responsible for the current social and economic woes and should become the main target of opposition criticism.

The editor of “Aravot” writes: “If I were a student today and were interested in civil activism, I would fight not for getting an exemption from the army through graduate and post-graduate studies, but would raise a more profound issue: depoliticizing student life. Today’s student councils and their leaders remind me of the most regressive Komsomol careerists. In conditions of the declared political pluralism and relevant freedom of speech such characters are perceived as very untimely.”

“Hraparak” writes: “Centralized heating has not been turned on in the National Assembly building yet and it is quite cold in the parliament chamber. MPs have solved this problem in their rooms individually as they either switch on air conditioners or heaters. It turns out that in the National Assembly they save only on journalists, as the corridors are not heated and it is not known when the repairs of the decrepit heating system will be finished.”

