Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian discussed a possible meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Elmar Mammadyarov, as he met on Tuesday with international mediators advancing peace efforts in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

The meeting between Nalbandian and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, of Russia, Stephane Visconti, of France, and Andrew Schofer, of the United States, took place during the top Armenian diplomat’s working visit to Moscow, Russia, the press office of Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the report, the meeting was also attended by Andrzej Kasprzyk, a personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office.

“During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the necessary steps towards creating conducive conditions for the advancement of the process of exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The interlocutors discussed the steps aimed at the implementation of the agreements reached during the summits in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“The possibility of organizing a meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan was discussed,” it added.

Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharian said earlier this month that Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s foreign ministers were planning to hold fresh talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to try to build on understandings reportedly reached by the two countries’ presidents in October.

Presidents Serzh Sarkisian and Ilham Aliyev pledged to intensify the peace process and bolster the ceasefire regime in the conflict zone when they met in Geneva on October 16. The American, Russian and French mediators announced in the Swiss city that they will soon hold follow-up “working sessions” with Foreign Minister Nalbandian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Mammadyarov.

Mammadyarov said late last month that he may meet with Nalbandian in Moscow on November 16. The Azerbaijani minister is scheduled to meet with the mediators there on that day. Nalbandian will accompany President Sarkisian on a trip to the Russian capital, which is due to start on November 15.