(Saturday, October 21)

“Zhoghovurd” comments on statements that were made by Poland’s Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski during his visit to Armenia on Friday. Waszczykowski said after talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian that he is visiting Yerevan not only in his capacity as Poland’s top diplomat but also as a representative of the European Union and NATO. He also said that Armenia and other countries involved in the EU’s Eastern Partnership program should be eligible for eventual membership in the EU. The paper says that Russia “will fight against that prospect with all possible means.” “As a result, Armenia will once again find itself at the center of a clash between big powers,” it speculates with alarm.

“Zhamanak” is also intrigued by Waszczykowski’s reference to EU membership. The paper says that this statement is much more important than even a recent Armenian opposition motion aimed at ensuring Armenia’s exit from the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

“Aravot” says that “pro-government circles” that normally justify any government initiative are quite critical of a government bill aimed at combating domestic violence in Armenia. “Is that the worst ever bill drafted by the government?” the paper asks in an editorial. “Of course not. We can presume that those people were allowed by higher echelons to speak out against the bill or that such a behavior is actually encouraged … Why the authorities are allowing the strong criticism of the bill is hard to tell.” The paper also makes the point that the bill, if passed by the parliament, will hardly make a difference unless it is genuinely backed by many Armenians.

(Tigran Avetisian)