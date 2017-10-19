Interviewed by “168 Zham,” Grigory Trofimchuk, a Russian political analyst, comments on the latest meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents that was held in Geneva on Monday. Trofimchuk notes that confidence-building agreements reached by Presidents Serzh Sarkisian and Ilham Aliyev at their previous talks held last year were never implemented. “As for what Azerbaijan expects from these negotiations, there will be no such results,” he says. “Nobody is going to hand over lands to anyone.

“Zhamanak” reports that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is scheduled to arrive in Yerevan on October 24 to take part in a regular session of the prime ministers of ex-Soviet states making up the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). “Medvedev’s visit to Armenia is seen as important not on the Eurasian plane,” the paper says. “The thing is that Karen Karapetian’s several public messages make it clear that Armenia’s prime minister is mainly pinning his hopes regarding the formation of [Armenia’s next] government in 2018 on Medvedev’s backing.”

“Zhoghovurd” accuses Karapetian and other government officials of “mocking the people” in response to their efforts to rationalize and downplay the latest increases in the retail prices of foodstuffs such as meat and butter in Armenia. In particular, it says, the chairman of Armenia’s State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC), Artak Shaboyan, said on Wednesday that the SCPEC has looked into the butter, meat and fuel markets and found that there are “objective grounds” for the prices hikes there. For his part, Karapetian told reporters that the price rises are not as drastic as they are presented by media and that there is little his government could do about them because they were caused by external market factors. “What is this?” the paper says. “Cynicism? A mockery of the people? Or a sad attempt to confess their impotence?”

(Anush Mkrtchian)