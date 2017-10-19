Government Bill To Set New Referendum Rules In Armenia

The Armenian government approved on Thursday a bill that allows civic groups to initiate referendums backed by a large number of citizens.

The bill stems from Armenia’s amended constitution that will come into effect next April. Only the president of the republic and the parliament are currently able to put various issues on referendums.

Under the draft Law on Referendums, groups of citizens could force nationwide votes on legislative initiatives that have been rejected by the National Assembly. But they would have to not only collect at least 300,000 signatures of voters but also have the Constitutional Court certify that a particular measure does not contradict the constitution.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Yerevan, Justice Minister Davit Harutiunian also pointed to other restrictions set by the bill. In particular, it stipulates that issues relating to the structure of the government, national security, taxation and amnesties cannot be put on a referendum.

Artur Sakunts, a human rights activist, criticized these strict requirements, saying that they make it practically impossible for civic groups and individuals to exercise their news constitutional right. “There is no logic behind the restrictions on the types of issues that can be put on a referendum,” he told RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyu.am).

Still, Sakunts said that he believes non-governmental organizations will carefully consider the possibility of making use of the bill in the future if it is passed by the parliament.