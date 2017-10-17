“Zhoghovurd” describes as “quite interesting” Monday’s meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents in Geneva and statements that were made right after the talks. The paper says the talks focused on efforts to ease tensions on the frontline, rather than details of a peaceful settlement proposed by the United States, Russia and France. It believes that “mutual trust” and adherence to the ceasefire regime is indispensable for a breakthrough in Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks.

“Zhamanak” says the best way for Armenia and Karabakh to deal with the conflict with Azerbaijan is to achieve good governance, social justice and faster economic growth. “Only after taking such steps at home would Serzh Sarkisian get the comprehensive mandate, so to speak, to joyfully talk to [Ilham] Aliyev in a [Geneva] garden,” writes the paper. “Parallel to this, Armenia needs peace on the borders and stability in the region in order to solve those issues. In that sense, the Geneva meeting, at least judging from first indications, gives one reason to conclude that even if fundamental progress was not made there, there is a possibility of maintaining the current relative calm for some time.”

“Aravot” notes that “almost nothing” is known about the substance of the Sarkisian-Aliyev meeting. The paper expects Aliyev to again publicly promise the liberation of “occupied Azerbaijani lands” on his return to Baku. “Most of Azerbaijan’s population probably believes in that propaganda,” it says. “Otherwise, it would have made no sense [for Azerbaijani leaders] to dish out the same empty promises for 25 years. The Armenian public, which was raised and lives in comparatively freer conditions, on the contrary believes only in negative and pessimistic reports. Today our media outlets will probably come up with headlines like this: ‘Sarkisian and Aliyev agree on the surrender of five districts,’ ‘Lavrov’s infamous plan realized,’ ‘Territorial concessions becoming reality.’”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reports that real estate prices in Yerevan fell to a 10-year low in the first half of this year. “Apartment were not so cheap even in the immediate aftermath of the 2008-2009 crisis,” the paper says.

(Tigran Avetisian)