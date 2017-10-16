(Saturday, October 14)

In an interview with “168 Zham,” a Russian military analyst, Vadim Yevseyev, comments on news of a fresh $100 million Russian loan to Armenia that will finance more acquisitions of Russian weapons by Yerevan. Yevseyev expects the Armenian military to buy more “attack systems” and air-defense weapons that will “protect Armenia’s airspace against surprises.” He also says that a Russian-Armenian joint military force could step in if Azerbaijan attacks the territory of Armenia proper.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” quotes the chairman of the Armenian parliament committee on defense and security, Koryun Nahapetian, as saying that the October 16 meeting in Geneva of Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s presidents might result in “surprises.” Nahapetian says at the same time that the run-up to the summit has been anything but encouraging as evidenced by continuing Azerbaijani truce violations. “This means that they will not revise their [Karabakh-related] political views anytime soon,” he says. “In any case, we must wait and see how the negotiations shape up. It’s possible that there will be some surprises.”

“Zhoghovurd” reports that Prime Minister Karen Karapetian chaired on Friday the latest meeting of the Armenian government’s Anti-Corruption Council. A government statement said that the meeting focused on measures aimed at tackling “corruption risks” in tax collection and public healthcare. “Prosecutors, judges, road policemen and prison administration officials have been arrested on corruption charges lately,” the paper says. “Given this context, maybe the Anti-Corruption Council headed by the prime minister should have started out by targeting this [area.] Especially considering the fact that the authorities like to speak of attracting investments in Armenia.”

(Anush Mkrtchian)