“Zhoghovurd” reacts to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s claim that Armenia has dropped its “preconditions” for the resumption of negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The paper suggests that Aliyev referred to Yerevan’s insistence on the implementation of confidence-building agreements which he reached with President Serzh Sarkisian and international mediators in Vienna and Saint Petersburg last year. This means, it claims, that Sarkisian and the Minsk Group co-chairs have stopped demanding Baku’s compliance with those agreements.

“Regardless of whether or not the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan meet [later this year,] the situation of no-war-no-peace in the region will persist because the status quo is beneficial for both the conflicting parties and the mediators,” Fyodor Lukyanov, a Russian political analyst, tells “168 Zham.” “Also, there is still no solution acceptable to both sides. As things stand now, no resolutions of the conflict is in sight.” He is therefore pessimistic about the outcome of the upcoming Aliyev-Sarkisian talks.

“Zhamanak” comments on Prime Minister Karen Karapetian’s official visit to Tehran which began on Monday with his meetings with Iran’s Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and parliament speaker Ali Larijani. The paper notes a lack of substance in their public statements made after the talks. “Armenian-Iranian relations continue to lack strategic projects,” it says.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reports on an upsurge of exports of Armenian livestock to Iraq and Qatar observed in the last few months. Citing figures released by the Armenian Ministry of Agriculture, the paper says that Armenia exported more than 3,000 cattle and over 5,000 sheep in September alone. It says that this is why the retail price of beef in Armenia rose by around 8 percent late last month. “Given the substantial increase in export volumes, it cannot be excluded that fresh meat become will become even more expensive in Armenia,” it says.

(Tigran Avetisian)