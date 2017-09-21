“Zhamanak” says that official ceremonies to mark the 26th anniversary of Armenia’s independence will again see grandiose and pathetic speeches devoid of substance. “This is basically what happens every year,” writes the paper. “If we remove those toasts from September 21 [events] it may emerge that there is nothing else in the holiday.”

“Our newly independent country faced many tests -- an economic blockade, energy crisis, the war in Karabakh -- and emerged from them victoriously,” writes “Zhoghovurd.” “This was due to our will, perseverance and determination. But the fact that is that the independence holiday is now not marked with the same enthusiasm.”

“168 Zham” suggests that Armenia’s independence “has never been as jeopardized as it is now.” The paper claims that the Armenian authorities are planning to give a special status to the Russian language. At the same time, it says, the Armenian society is now “much more sensitive and demanding towards impendence.”

“Aravot” says that few Armenians yearned for independence during the seven decades of Soviet rule. “Because of that, 26 years ago our society was absolutely unprepared for independence and fell into deep depression after a short euphoria,” writes the paper. “But it is still not too late. It’s never too late. We just need to realize that it’s harder to be independent … than to survive under somebody else’s tutelage.”

(Tigran Avetisian)