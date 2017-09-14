“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that while Prime Minister Karen Karapetian was right to say this week that Armenia needs a “developed, competitive and innovative economy” he is wrong to think that it can be built without breaking up economic monopolies in the country. The paper says that large-scale foreign investment will not flow into the Armenian economy unless it is completely liberalized by the government.

“Hraparak” says that the ruling Republican Party (HHK) did not “appropriately” mark on Wednesday the first anniversary of Karapetian’s appointment as prime minister, which coincided with his government’s latest question-and-answer session in the parliament. “The session showed that Karapetian’s positions have weakened so much that parliament speaker Ara Babloyan did not even try to forcibly bring in his ‘troops,’” writes the paper. It says that about half of the members of the HHK’s parliament faction were not in attendance.

“Zhoghovurd” claims that Karapetian and his aides say things have improved significantly over the past year. The paper points to Karapetian’s Wednesday remark that Armenia has achieved this year the best macroeconomic indicators in the region. “The failed authorities would do anything for [political] shows,” it says.

“Aravot” says that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “propaganda machine” is trying to justify the Soviet “totalitarian system” and deny mass repressions committed during the Communist era. “But this is the Russian citizens’ problem,” editorializes the paper. “If they are prepared to be brainwashed in this way let them take those baits. What are we to do with that? We think that the Kremlin will be offended by a Yerevan exhibition held in memory of victims of the Bolshevik repressions.” The paper wonders if the open-air exhibition was stopped by the Armenian government for fear of Moscow’s negative reaction.

(Tigran Avetisian)