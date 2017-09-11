(Saturday, September 9)

“Zhoghovurd” is disappointed but not surprised with an Armenian law-enforcement agency’s decision not to prosecute anyone in connection with a scandalous audio recording which suggested that Artak Sargsian, a wealthy pro-government parliamentarian, threatened to fire his employees if they did not help him get reelected to parliament in April. “Right from the beginning it was clear that the authorities are not going to subject anyone to even symbolic punishment and … will cover up the case instead,” writes the paper. It says that Sargsian is “one of the pillars of the regime” who enjoys the backing of the chief of President Serzh Sarkisian’s security detail. It says the only problem for the Armenian authorities is that they will have to give embarrassing explanations to the U.S. and European Union diplomats who expressed concern about pressure that was exerted on public and private sector employees during the parliamentary race.

“Zhamanak” comments on the opposition Yelk alliance’s decision to seek Armenia’s exit from the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). The paper has no doubts that a corresponding Yelk bill will be rejected by the pro-government majority in the Armenian parliament. By contrast, it is not certain about Yelk’s real motives, wondering whether the opposition bloc is serious about the bill or is simply trying to score political points. Armenia, the paper goes on, needs a truly pro-Western political camp. “Even if Armenia does not leave the EEU, the existence of such a pole will help Armenia to make its voice heard in the EEU,” it says.

“People primarily complain of injustice and inequality,” writes “Hraparak.” “That is the main reason for popular apathy, indifference and emigration. When a person sees that the law is not equally enforced for everyone and that people do not have equal opportunities what other conclusions should they draw?”

(Tigran Avetisian)