“Aravot” criticizes the Armenian authorities for their conflicting explanations of their controversial decision not to send Armenian soldiers to a fresh U.S.-led military exercise held in neighboring Georgia. “The authorities are not learning the right ways to communicate with the public,” editorializes the paper. “If they did not intend to take part in those exercises, then they should have made that clear one week earlier, when first reports about that emerged, instead of maintaining a mysterious silence for seven days running.”

That silence, “Aravot” goes on, signifies their disdain for ordinary Armenians. “Such arrogance does not contribute, to say the least, to dialogue between the authorities and the public,” it says.

“Zhamanak” says that the public has received no “signals of deep confidence” from Prime Minister Karen Karapetian and his cabinet in the past year. “The biggest failing of the new government has been the same as that of the previous governments,” the paper says. “The government has failed to offer the public a convincing vision and motivation for the future. It has tried to do that with mere speeches and some statistics.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reports that Armenia’s Office of the Prosecutor-General has refused to launch a formal criminal investigation into documents which the opposition Yelk alliance says prove electoral irregularities -- and vote buying in particular -- committed by the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) head of the May 2017 municipal elections in Yerevan. The prosecutors upheld a similar decision that was made by another law-enforcement agency, the Investigative Committee, last month.

(Tigran Avetisian)