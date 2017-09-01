“Aravot” claims that “Russian jealousy and Azerbaijani hatred have joined forces against Armenia’s sovereignty.” “Russian-Azerbaijani interests are congruent with the existence of a weak and hesitant Armenian government lacking confidence in Karabakh peace talks,” writes the paper. By contrast, it says, the United States wants to “make sure that Armenia can make a sovereign decision in the choice of its economic and political model.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” predicts that Prime Minister Karen Karapetian’s cabinet will fail to make good on its pledge to attract $830 million in mostly foreign investments in Armenia this year. Citing official statistics, the paper says that more capital has flown out of the country than been invested in its economy in 2017.

“Zhoghovurd” comments on the start of a new academic year in schools and universities across Armenia. The paper is alarmed by a continuing decline in the number of schoolchildren in some rural communities. “So especially in some villages September 1 will be no different from other days,” it says. “The situation is tragic and it is the consequence, first and foremost, of emigration. According to official statistics, though, just like last year, the number of fist-graders going to school in 2017 stands at 40,000.”

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” quotes an official from the Armenian Ministry of Education as saying that parents failing to send their children to school will risk heavy fines. The paper slams the warning, saying that poverty is the main reason why some children skip classes or drop out of schools altogether. “Parents just don’t have 15,000-20,000 drams ($31-$41) to buy bags or clothes for their children,” it says. “Of course, even in the wealthiest states there are people living in extreme poverty. But for some reason, their governments help such people, instead of fining them.”

(Anush Mkrtchian)